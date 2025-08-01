CNN: US may test Trump's "Golden Dome" in 2028

the US "Golden Dome" will be able to intercept missiles even if they are launched from other parts of the world

Donald Trump (Photo: Truth Social)

The Pentagon has planned its first test of the Golden Dome missile defense system before the next presidential election in 2028. About reports CNN, citing interlocutors familiar with the matter.

According to the interlocutors, a strict deadline has been set for military officials to prove that they can implement the president's vision Donald Trump on a space shield that could protect the United States.

"The Golden Dome will be able to intercept missiles even if they are launched from other parts of the world," the CNN source said.

A defense official told the publication that missile tests are planned long before 2028.

According to a defense official, MDA plans to name the test FTI-X.

FTI stands for "Integrated Flight Test", which means that the test will involve the joint operation of many sensors and weapons systems of the Golden Dome to defeat multiple targets.

The second source said that the tests scheduled for 2028 could be only the "first phase" of the program.

According to him, the project is now focused on rapid development and utilization of existing systems to demonstrate that the large-scale missile shield concept deserves further funding.