WP: Pentagon chief urgently summons hundreds of US officers around the world for meeting

The meeting is scheduled for September 30 in Virginia, but the reasons for it are unknown

Pete Hegseth and a US soldier (Photo: x.com/PeteHegseth)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel urgently ordered hundreds of generals and admirals of the US army to gather. Reasons for the emergency meeting were not disclosed, told The Washington Post by more than 10 people familiar with the situation.

The meeting will take place at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30. According to the interlocutors, this has sown confusion and anxiety among the military, especially after numerous dismissals of senior leaders since the beginning of 2025.

"People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means," said one of them .

The directive was sent to senior military officials around the world earlier this week. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed in a statement on September 25 that Hagesse would address the top brass early next week, but did not provide details .

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, Hagseth's order applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general and above, or equivalent in the Navy, who hold command positions, as well as their senior advisors. However, it does not apply to senior military officers holding staff positions.

The meeting is expected to be attended by senior commanders in conflict zones and senior military leaders from Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. The order does not apply to senior military officers holding staff positions. There are about 800 American generals and admirals in the United States and other countries.

Some of the interlocutors are outraged by this decision of the Pentagon chief and believe that "this is not the way to do it.".

"You cannot invite commanders without explaining to them what the topic or agenda is. Are we now withdrawing all generals and flagships from the Pacific region? It's all strange," said one of them .