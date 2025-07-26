The U.S. representative noted that if Russia does not cease fire in 50 days, the United States is ready to take further measures

Dorothy Shea (Photo: EPA)

The United States reminded Russia to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days and criticized China for helping the Kremlin's defense sector. About said acting US Permanent Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The US representative reminded that on July 14, President Donald Trump warned the dictator of Russia Vladimir Putin about the need to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

"If Russia does not agree to stop the attacks within this timeframe, the United States is prepared to take further action," she emphasized.

The Ambassador recalled that the UN Security Council adopted a resolution over 100 days ago calling for a swift end to the war and the establishment of lasting peace in Ukraine.

"And while this has facilitated the talks in Saudi Arabia and Istanbul, progress falls far short of the actions needed for peace," the US representative said.

The ambassador also criticized China for continuing to export dual-use goods to Russia that help the Russian army produce weapons and attack Ukraine.

"Beijing's claim to impose strict export controls on dual-use goods simply falls apart amid the daily discovery of Chinese-made components in drones, weapons and vehicles used by Russia against Ukraine," Shi said.