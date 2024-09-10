US imposes new sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

The US recently confirmed Iran's transfer of these weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine

Fath-360 (Photo by the Iranian state agency Fars)

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced new sanctions against Iran in response to its ongoing military support for Russia, particularly the recent transfer of ballistic missiles for use in the aggressive war against Ukraine.

Sanctions have been imposed on ten individuals and six organizations based in Iran and Russia.

The restrictions also target four Iranian vessels that facilitate the transfer of weapon components and armament systems to Russia, including drones and ballistic missiles, according to the department.

Additionally, international partners have announced measures prohibiting the state airline Iran Air from operating in their territories.

Among the sanctioned individuals are officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on two employees of companies that helped facilitate the transfer of weapons to Russia. Ruhollah Katebi, an official representative of MODAFL in Moscow, played a role in preparing Russia to receive Fath-360 ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, Ebrahim Bahrami from Shahid Kharrazi Industries acted as a key contact for the Russian government and was involved in training Russian military personnel in Iran.

Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

