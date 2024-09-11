US may allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia, Blinken hints

Lammy and Blinken's visit to Kyiv likely wouldn't have happened without a positive decision on Storm Shadow, The Guardian reported

Storm Shadow missile (Illustrative photo by MBDA)

The United Kingdom has likely already decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike targets within Russia's territory, as reported by The Guardian, citing an unnamed source in the British government.

According to the source, a decision has already been made to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. However, this is not expected to be publicly announced on Friday, September 13, when Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

However, additional discussions may take place over the weekend to inform key European allies about the deliberations on this issue.

According to the source, the joint visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Kyiv likely wouldn't have occurred without a positive decision regarding Storm Shadow.

"But it would be considered unnecessarily provocative to make a public announcement about long-range missiles in Kyiv," the source added.

Ukraine will also likely be able to use Storm Shadow with certain restrictions "to avoid reckless or unnecessary attacks," the publication's source said.

