Biden was asked whether the United States would allow Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with long-range weapons

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

President Joe Biden has stated that the United States is considering allowing Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia, according to a report by Reuters.

When asked if Washington would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in its war against Russia, Biden responded that his administration is "working that out now."

Until now, US policy has remained unchanged regarding restrictions on long-range strikes on Russian territory. However, Washington has permitted Ukraine to strike targets near the border, including in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that the decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons against Russia depends solely on four countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Zelenskyy hopes to "find a key" to at least one of these countries on this matter.

Ukraine's Chief of Defense, Rustem Umerov, has provided US officials with a list of potential targets in Russia for long-range strikes.