According to an anonymous official, Ukraine's problem is not weapons, but a lack of soldiers

Military aid from the US (Photo: Pentagon website)

The United States is making a historic effort to increase weapons supply to Ukraine in the final days of the Biden administration, according to a senior U.S. official, CNN reports.

Efforts are being made to deliver previously announced weapons.

"DoD is undertaking a historic effort to move massive quantities of weapons into Ukraine in the next five weeks. Between now and mid-January, we will deliver to Ukraine hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critical capabilities," the administration representative said.

The coordination of agencies in delivering weapons is led by Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

However, the official believes that Ukraine's biggest problem is not weapon supplies but manpower. A source familiar with the matter said that the Biden administration's focus on "addressing its manning issues" is part of a broader push to improve Ukraine's position by 2025.

"Ukraine is not currently mobilizing or training enough soldiers to staff its front-line units," the unnamed official stated, noting that Washington is ready to help with training the conscripted troops.

On December 11, the U.S. State Department approved a deal to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jet maintenance services worth over $266 million.

On December 12, it was reported that Biden approved a new aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million.