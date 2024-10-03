US sees 'productive steps' in Ukraine's Victory Plan

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller (Screenshot from the video)

The U.S. State Department has acknowledged "a number of productive steps" in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recently presented Victory Plan, spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing.

"We took that plan we reviewed it. We saw a number of productive steps. We're going to engage with them about it," said Miller.

According to Miller, the Victory Plan is not just about actions Ukraine will take; it also includes actions that other countries need to undertake. Miller noted that while Ukraine has not yet publicly disclosed the details of this plan, the United States will also refrain from discussing it but will take it into consideration.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on a visit to the United States, where he discussed the Victory Plan with President Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

On September 28, presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov stated that the partners received the Victory Plan with "great interest" and have taken it into consideration.

On September 30, Yermak emphasized that Zelenskyy's Victory Plan will be presented to Ukrainians, but some provisions of the document will remain confidential.