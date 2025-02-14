US special envoy's deputy keeps Ukraine's NATO membership and return to 2014 borders on the table

This contradicts comments made earlier by the new Pentagon chief, who said it was "unrealistic"

John Coale (Photo: EPA / EFEJUSTIN LANE)

Deputy U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine John Coale, formerly part of President Donald Trump's legal team, stated that the United States has not ruled out potential NATO membership for Ukraine or a return to its pre-2014 borders, as reported by Reuters.

"Right now, that is still on the table," Coale said when asked about Ukraine's possible NATO membership during a press briefing in Munich.

He added that the potential restoration of Ukraine's borders to their pre-2014 status remains a possibility.

Coale's statements contrast with those made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during the Ramstein meeting on February 12, where he described Ukraine's return to its pre-2014 borders and NATO membership as "unrealistic objectives".

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov responded by reaffirming Ukraine's unchanged position on NATO membership.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius commented that it would be better if the U.S. did not make concessions to Russia before negotiations begin.

On February 13, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte clarified that NATO has never offered Ukraine membership as part of a peace agreement.