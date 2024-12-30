US State Department reveals contents of $1.25 billion military aid package to Ukraine
The United States has announced a $1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which is part of the security assistance announced by President Joe Biden on Monday. The contents of the military aid were published on the U.S. Department of State website.
According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the $1.25 billion aid package includes:
- Counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) munitions
- Air defense munitions
- Ammunition for HIMARS systems
- 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds
- Air-to-ground munitions
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems
- TOW missiles
- Ammunition for crew-served weapons and fragmentation grenades
- Demolitions equipment and ammunition
- Communications equipment, training, software, clothing, and individual equipment
- Spare parts
- Ancillary equipment
- Training and transport
"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression," Blinken said.
- On December 13, CNN reported that the U.S. is making a historic effort to send more weapons to Ukraine in the final weeks of Biden's term.
- On December 20, Reuters reported that the U.S. would announce a final aid package from Biden worth $1.2 billion in the coming days, expected to include air defense missiles and artillery shells.
- On December 28, Associated Press reported that the U.S. would announce a new $1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
- On December 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an "important decision" by the U.S. regarding Ukraine.