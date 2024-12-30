US State Department reveals contents of $1.25 billion military aid package to Ukraine

The military aid package, which has been announced by the media for several days in a row, includes ATGMs, missiles, shells, and ammunition.

Antony Blinken (Photo: EPA)

The United States has announced a $1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which is part of the security assistance announced by President Joe Biden on Monday. The contents of the military aid were published on the U.S. Department of State website.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the $1.25 billion aid package includes:

Counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) munitions

Air defense munitions

Ammunition for HIMARS systems

155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds

Air-to-ground munitions

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems

TOW missiles

Ammunition for crew-served weapons and fragmentation grenades

Demolitions equipment and ammunition

Communications equipment, training, software, clothing, and individual equipment

Spare parts

Ancillary equipment

Training and transport

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression," Blinken said.