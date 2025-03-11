US State Secretary Rubio open to informal chat with Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a meeting with the Ukrainian president was not part of the plans, but he could potentially meet with him

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA/Francis Chung)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio left the door open for an unscheduled talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while in Saudi Arabia, speaking to journalists on Tuesday during his trip to the region.

Asked if he expects to meet Zelenskyy, Rubio said, " I don’t know. He’s not part of the [delegation]. He’s here meeting with the crown prince, but I don’t think he’ll be part of our meetings. Our meetings are with the delegation they’ve sent."

When pressed on whether an informal chat outside the main sessions was possible, he added, "Potentially. As I said, his engagements will probably be with the president directly, but it’s possible."

Meanwhile, the official U.S.-Ukraine delegation talks began at 11 a.m. local time.

Zelenskyy and his team arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

He described his Monday meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud as "good."

Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said the U.S.-Ukraine talks would focus on a ceasefire and peace.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted Russians will not attend the Saudi meetings.