US to announce $2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine

In particular, the new package will include ammunition for air defense systems

Rustem Umerov and Lloyd Austin (Photo: Umerov's Facebook account)

The United States is set to announce a new $2.3 billion aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin shared this information during a meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Washington, as reported by Voice of America.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to The Associated Press, citing Austin, the aid package will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and ammunition for Patriot missile systems and other air defense systems.

"Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we'll continue to provide the critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow," the Pentagon chief stated during his meeting with Umerov.

Read also: Netherlands approves export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. First to arrive "soon"