US to announce new military aid for Ukraine - Voice of America
The Biden administration plans to unveil another package of military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh reported.
"There will be additional security assistance announcements for Ukraine in the coming days, says WH advisor John Kirby," Yarysh wrote on X.
According to Voice of America, the announcement of the new aid package may coincide with the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.
While the exact date remains uncertain, Radio Free Europe, citing informed sources, reported that the meeting could take place on January 9, just before Donald Trump's inauguration.