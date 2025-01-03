US to announce new military aid for Ukraine - Voice of America

The Ramstein format meeting may take place on January 9

The White House (Photo from Flickr)

The Biden administration plans to unveil another package of military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"There will be additional security assistance announcements for Ukraine in the coming days, says WH advisor John Kirby," Yarysh wrote on X.

According to Voice of America, the announcement of the new aid package may coincide with the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

While the exact date remains uncertain, Radio Free Europe, citing informed sources, reported that the meeting could take place on January 9, just before Donald Trump's inauguration.