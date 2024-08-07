US policy on Ukraine's use of American weapons for strikes on Russia is unchanged, Kirby says

John Kirby (Photo by Al Drago/EPA)

Washington will seek explanations from Kyiv regarding the events on Ukraine's border with Russia's Kursk Oblast, John Kirby, the White House's National Security Council spokesperson said during a briefing, as reported by Bloomberg.

American officials would be reaching out to their Ukrainian counterparts to understand the situation better, he said.

However, Kirby emphasized that the United States has not changed its policy regarding allowing Ukraine to use American weapons "to target imminent threats just across the border."

On August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly breached the border with the Kursk Oblast. On August 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held meetings regarding the situation in the region.

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reported that Russian troops allegedly stopped an "advance deep into the territory" in the Kursk direction and promised to reach the state border.



