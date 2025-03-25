US, Ukraine, and Russia agree to halt attacks in Black Sea

The White House stressed that the killings on both sides must stop

The White House (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

The White House outlined the outcomes of US-Ukraine negotiation groups in Saudi Arabia during meetings held from March 23 to 25. Among other agreements, countries committed to excluding attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea.

According to the statement, the United States separately agreed with Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes.

Additionally, the United States plans to help restore Russia's access to the global agricultural and fertilizer export market, lower maritime insurance costs, and expand port and payment system access for such transactions.

The parties also agreed to develop measures to implement US President Donald Trump's agreements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, prohibiting strikes on energy infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia.

The United States and Ukraine agreed that "the United States remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children."

Final statements with both countries noted that all sides "welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements."

The White House also stated that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, US representatives emphasized Trump's message to both sides that the killings must stop. This is seen as a necessary step toward lasting peace.

"To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh," the statements read.