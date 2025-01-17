US unlikely to end Ukraine aid after Trump inauguration, says Scholz

According to the German chancellor, there is hope for strong cooperation between the US and Europe on various issues

Olaf Scholz (Photo by EPA)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the United States to halt military aid to Ukraine after the inauguration of newly elected President Donald Trump, according to The Guardian.

Scholz said he had spoken to Trump twice since the US election in November 2024. He described the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two sides as "intensive."

Scholz expressed optimism about future cooperation between Europe and the United States on various matters, including continued support for Ukraine.

"So I don't expect the US to stop supporting Ukraine in its defense," the German chancellor said.

On December 31, 2024, Scholz pledged to support Ukraine "like no other in Europe" in 2025.

On January 2, 2025, the leader of Scholz's party stated that continued phone communication with Putin is necessary to understand what actions are needed to end the war.

On January 11, US President Joe Biden noted that if Trump decided to end aid to Ukraine, many Congress members would oppose it.