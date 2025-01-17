US unlikely to end Ukraine aid after Trump inauguration, says Scholz
Olaf Scholz (Photo by EPA)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the United States to halt military aid to Ukraine after the inauguration of newly elected President Donald Trump, according to The Guardian.

Scholz said he had spoken to Trump twice since the US election in November 2024. He described the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two sides as "intensive."

Scholz expressed optimism about future cooperation between Europe and the United States on various matters, including continued support for Ukraine.

"So I don't expect the US to stop supporting Ukraine in its defense," the German chancellor said.

