USA allocates $375 million aid package to Ukraine: details

Ukraine will receive air-to-ground missiles, probably for the F-16 fighter jets

Military aid to Ukraine (Photo: Pentagon website)

The United States has announced a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, and various other military equipment, the Pentagon reported.

The 66th tranche of military aid includes:

→ Air-to-ground munitions;

→ Ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems;

→ 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells;

→ Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

→ M1117 Armored Security Vehicles;

→ Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;

→ Light tactical vehicles;

→ Armored bridging systems;

→ Small arms;

→ Patrol boats;

→ Demolitions equipment and munitions;

→ Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The aid is provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), for which Congress allocated $6 billion last fall. The Pentagon emphasized that the United States and approximately 50 allies will continue to work within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to provide military assistance.

Earlier, Voice of America reported that Washington is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, which may include surface-to-air missiles. These munitions could be intended for F-16 fighter jets.

On September 20, the Pentagon stated that every cent of the funds allocated by Congress will be used.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on September 24 that the $6 billion from the United States "will not be wasted" and explained how the aid mechanism works.

On September 25, Politico reported that the White House is working on a "Plan B" to continue military aid to Ukraine, as the deadline for using the allocated $6 billion expires on September 30.