USA signs contract worth almost $7 billion for production of bombs for Ukraine and beyond

It will take about 10 years to produce and supply ammunition, according to the Pentagon's website

The Pentagon building (Photo: EPA)

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a $6.9 billion contract with Boeing for the production and supply of small diameter bombs, including to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon's website.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The contract covers both the production and delivery of the bombs. The manufacturing will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, with the contract set to be completed by December 31, 2035. The United States intends to sell these munitions to Ukraine, as well as to Japan and Bulgaria.

The bombs in question are likely the Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) GLSDB, produced by Boeing and Lockheed Martin. This American-made guided precision aerial bomb is known for its high accuracy due to its small size. It is capable of penetrating 90 cm of reinforced concrete.

The SDB can be used with various aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor, F-15E Strike Eagle, Panavia Tornado, JAS-39 Gripen, and Lockheed AC-130W. Additionally, efforts are underway to ensure its compatibility with the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and MiG-29.

On August 30, the Pentagon signed a contract for the production of Javelin missiles to replenish Ukraine's supplies.

On September 12, it was announced that the United States had ordered the production of AMRAAM missiles, which are suitable for F-16 fighter jets, with deliveries planned for Ukraine among other destinations.