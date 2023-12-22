Increase in weapons and Eurointegration. Zelenskyy outlines main goals for 2024

Zelenskyy urges increased domestic weapon production in 2024 and enhanced diplomatic cooperation with Asian and African countries.

Patriot launcher (Photo by Ministry of Defense)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in the coming year, Ukraine aims to receive more weapons from Western allies, produce its own arms, achieve new milestones in the Eurointegration process, and more. The statement was released by the president's press office.

"We need more weapons because no one plans to surrender. Ukraine will prevail," emphasized the head of state, highlighting both military aid from the West and the development of domestic defense production.

Zelenskyy also underscored the importance of developing a negotiation framework, initiating full integration with the EU across all sectors, and maintaining efforts at various levels for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for continued sanctions against Russia.

Furthermore, Ukraine is committed to fostering cooperation with countries in Latin America, Africa, the Arab world, and Asia, according to his remarks.

Read also: Netherlands preparing to transfer first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says