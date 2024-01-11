Belgorod has reported recurrent shelling, allegedly from the Ukrainian side

Photo - social networks

Bus stops in Belgorod are now being reinforced with sandbags and concrete, and corresponding photos have surfaced on local Telegram channels.

Belgorod and other regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine regularly complain of explosions and alleged attacks from Ukraine, involving both missiles and drones.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have consistently emphasized that any attacks on Russian territory exclusively target military objects, while the aggressor state continues to routinely shell civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Photo – Blatgorod

Photo – social networks

Photo – social networks

Photo – Blatgorod

Photo – Zhest Belgorod

