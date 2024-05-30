Czech FM on strikes on Russian territory: Prague supports Ukraine defending against aggressor

This rule applies to supplies from the Czech Republic, said Jan Lipavsky

Jan Lipavsky (Photo: EPA)

Prague has "no problems" with Ukraine using weapons supplied by the Czech Republic to attack targets on Russian territory, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at a briefing ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Prague, DPA reported.

"Czechia has no problem with Ukraine defending itself against an aggressor," Lipavsky stated.

The minister stressed that this includes "attacks which necessarily need to take place in a Russian territory."

"This is the rule for the delivery which comes from Czechia," he concluded.

On May 28, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala the possibility of using partner-supplied weapons to strike military targets on Russian territory. The Ukrainian Prime Minister thanked Fiala for his support on this issue.

