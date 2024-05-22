EU proposes to cancel the visa-free regime for Georgia due to law on "foreign agents" – FT

Some of the EU member states intend to discuss the introduction of sanctions against Georgia due to the law on "foreign agents"

Protests in Georgia (Photo: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/EPA)

A number of European countries are proposing to consider the introduction of sanctions against Georgia due to the law on "foreign agents", in particular to cancel the visa-free travel to the European Union, reported the Financial Times, citing two sources in the EU.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

As the interlocutors noted, EU member states insist on sanctions against Georgia due to the defiant position of the state government regarding the Russia-inspired law on "foreign agents".

Estonia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Sweden are among the countries that want to discuss possible sanctions at a meeting of European foreign ministers next week, EU officials said.

According to them, European capitals are considering "different measures of pressure on the Georgian government." Options for restrictions on Georgia include, in particular, the abolition of visa-free travel for citizens of the state in the EU and the freezing of the bloc's funds.

EU officials added that Georgia is increasingly being influenced by Russia.

In April 2024, the Parliament of Georgia again brought up the draft law on "foreign agents" – more than a year after this initiative was frozen against the background of mass protests. Protests against the law started again in Tbilisi.

On April 25, the European Parliament called on the EU not to start membership negotiations with Georgia if the country passes a law on "foreign agents".

On May 14, Georgian lawmakers adopted the law in the final (third) reading.

On May 16, the Financial Times reported that the EU will freeze Georgia's application to join the bloc if the law on "foreign agents" comes into effect.

On May 20, Polico wrote that the United States plans to impose sanctions against Georgian officials for promoting this law.