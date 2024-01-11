EU may deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine despite setbacks

This is possible even though production has slowed down

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

European allies could manufacture a million artillery shells for Ukraine by spring 2024, the European Commission's spokesperson for the defense industry, Johanna Bernsel, said at a briefing, European Pravda reports.

"The European industry already has production capacities that significantly exceed a million artillery shells, and we will reach this goal by spring," she said.

At a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it's time to 'apply pressure' on allies who committed to providing Ukraine with one million shells.

In his opinion, if these leaders are "serious, and their word is worth something," they must implement the decisions they have made.

In addition, the president stated that he would like to see contracts for supplying shells to Ukraine from partners.

