Russians fatally shoot child in front of family, mother rescued from suicide

On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Oblast, Russians shot a teenager in front of his family. The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this at a briefing, as reported by Suspilne.

According to him, occupiers killed an eighth-grade student in one of the settlements on December 20.

"They did it right in front of the family. The mother there almost went crazy; they saved her from hanging. A terrible situation. The boy was passing by and allegedly taking some photos. Russian military detained the child, brought him home, and shot him," Prokudin said.

The official noted that the school director of the deceased wrote a statement to the police.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the tragedy occurred in the Kakhovka Raion, and a criminal case has been opened for violating the laws and customs of war."

