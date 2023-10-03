Drunk soldier opens fire on two comrades in Kyiv, killing both after conflict emerged

In Kyiv, a serviceman shot two colleagues with whom he was drinking alcohol with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, reported the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the central region.

According to law enforcement officers, late on October 2, a soldier of one of Kyiv's military units drank alcohol with his fellow officers after a 24-hour shift.

Whilst drinking, a conflict arose, as a result of which the soldier shot his drinking buddies with his regular weapon.

After that, he tried to leave the crime scene, but was detained carrying a Kalashnikov rifle and cartridges.

He was charged under the premeditated murder article. The issue of custody is being decided. The soldier now faces up to 15 years in prison.

