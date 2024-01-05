China claims ignorance of Russia's transfer of ballistic missiles to North Korea

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country's position "on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear."

Wang Wenbin (Photo: EPA)

Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin said during a conversation with journalists that he had no information about North Korea's transfer of ballistic missiles and launchers to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa quoted him as saying.

"I do not know of the cooperation you mentioned. China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear," Wang Wenbin said, commenting on the White House's statement that North Korea recently provided Russia with launchers and ballistic missiles, which Russian troops are already using for shelling Ukrainian cities.

The spokesperson expressed hope that "all parties will work on ways for deescalation and create the conditions for working towards a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

On January 4, 2024, the WSJ wrote that North Korea had already transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is checking the data.

On the same day, the White House confirmed that Russia had received ballistic missiles from the DPRK and used them in attacks on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2.

In an interview with LIGA.net, Ukraine's Foreign Minister in 2014-2019, Klimkin said that North Korea was gaining combat experience in the use of ballistic missiles by transferring them to Russia. This, in his opinion, threatens not only Ukraine but also Western allies.

The British defense minister emphasized that the country, together with its partners, "will make sure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia." The British Foreign Office made a similar statement in terms of content and tone.