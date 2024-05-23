China calls UK intelligence claims 'irresponsible vilification'

On May 22, the British Defense Secretary said that US and British intelligence agencies have evidence that China is preparing to provide lethal aid to Russia

Wang Wenbing (Photo: EPA)

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the remarks made by British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps, who stated that US and British military intelligence have evidence that "lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the British politician's statements "groundless and irresponsible vilification of China."

"We noted the fact those remarks from the UK side were not even seconded by its 'close ally' [the US]," he said.

Wenbin stated that "it’s the UK, not China, that has been fanning the flames on Ukraine," adding that "China and the international community work hard to cool down the situation, the UK side once again made irresponsible remarks, which is quite alarming."

He also mentioned that China "would like to say to the UK politician is that vilifying China will not get the UK out of its difficult spot on Ukraine, still less solve the UK’s thorny domestic issues."

"Instead of falsely accusing China, why not take a hard look at what role the UK itself has played on the Ukraine issue? China has and will remain on the side of peace and dialogue. We will keep working hard to push for peace talks and oppose fanning the flames. Meanwhile, we will defend our legitimate rights and interests," he added.

On May 22, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps stated that US and UK intelligence have evidence that China is preparing to provide lethal aid to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

