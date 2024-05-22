White House responds to UK statement on Chinese arms transfers to Russia

British defense minister Shapps says intelligence indicates China is providing or preparing to provide lethal weapons to Russia

Jake Sullivan (Photo: EPA)

The United States has no information on direct arms shipments from China to Russia, but Washington will clarify this information with the UK, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a briefing.

"Well, going back to 2022, I’ve actually stood at this podium and warned about my concern that China might provide weapons — direct lethal assistance to Russia. We didn’t see that in 2022. We didn’t see that in 2023. We have not seen that to date," Sullivan stated.

The White House advisor recalled that the United States had recently expressed concern that China was providing resources for Russia's defense industry. However direct arms shipments were not mentioned at that time.

Sullivan stressed that he looks forward to talking with the UK to ensure that they have a "common operating picture. He also stressed his interest in understanding exactly what UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps meant by his comment.

Earlier, the British defense secretary said that American and British intelligence have evidence that China is preparing to provide lethal aid to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

"Lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine, I think it is a significant development," he stated.

