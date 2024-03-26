Explosion in Kryvyi Rih as Ukraine intercepts Russian missile

It was heading towards the city

Air defense (Illustrative photo: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian guided air-to-surface missile in the Kryvyi Rih Raion of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as was reported by the Air Command East.

At 4:03 p.m., the Air Force reported that the occupiers had launched an air-to-surface missile, likely a Kh-59, towards Kryvyi Rih.

At 4:06 p.m., local media Pershyi Kryvorizkyi wrote about an explosion in the city.

Later, the military reported that they had destroyed a Russian Kh-59 around 4:05 p.m.

REFERENCE The Kh-59 missile (Kh-59MK2 modification) with a range of up to 280 km is one of the types of weapons that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often use to strike military and civilian targets in Ukraine. The Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts suffer the most from the use of such weapons.

