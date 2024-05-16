Overnight blasts rock Crimean airbase in Sevastopol: fire reported, Russia claims air defense work

Goalkeeper of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said that "the attack was repelled"

"Belbek" airport (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

Late in the evening of May 15, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, reported the Crimean Wind Telegram channel. The occupation authorities have traditionally claimed the work of air defense over the peninsula.

At 10:55 p.m., the Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote that explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Yevpatoria. Six explosions were reportedly heard in the area of the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol.

The Gauleiter of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev reported the alleged work of anti-aircraft defense and noted that "several enemy targets have already been shot down." Later, he reported that the "attack" was repulsed, and no damage to civilian infrastructure was allegedly recorded.

Meanwhile, local media reports that a fire broke out in the area of the Belbek airfield, and publish relevant photos. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel claims that there was a hit on the Russian fuel depot on the grounds of the airfield.

On April 17, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Russian propagandists wrote that it was loud in the city of Dzhankoy near the military airfield.