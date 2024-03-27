Explosion heard in Mykolaiv as Russia strikes with ballistic missile

Residents urged to respond to air raid warning

Mykolaiv (Photo: screenshot from the video)

An explosion was heard in the city of Mykolaiv during an air raid warning on the afternoon of March 27, as the Russian army struck with a ballistic missile, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported.

Local authorities are clarifying all the circumstances.

No further details are available at this time.

Senkevych urged residents to respond to the warning.

The warning was announced at 14:28, and the explosion was heard around 14:30.

The Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east.

