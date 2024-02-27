Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia attacks with Shahed drones

Kamikaze drone Shahed-136 (Photo: A. Gusev / Pacific Press)

Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type kamikaze drones, and explosions can be heard in Odesa as reported by LIGA.net's interlocutors in the city.

From 21:27, the Air Force reported the movement of Shahed drones from the Black Sea towards the Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

City residents began to hear explosions around 22:25-22:30.

22:35. "UAVs of the Shahed type have changed course towards Odesa! Stay in shelters," the Air Force wrote.

22:36. Explosions in Odesa, reported a LIGA.net journalist.

At 22:46, explosions were heard again in the city.

The news is being updated...