Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia attacks with Shahed drones
Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type kamikaze drones, and explosions can be heard in Odesa as reported by LIGA.net's interlocutors in the city.
From 21:27, the Air Force reported the movement of Shahed drones from the Black Sea towards the Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.
City residents began to hear explosions around 22:25-22:30.
22:35. "UAVs of the Shahed type have changed course towards Odesa! Stay in shelters," the Air Force wrote.
22:36. Explosions in Odesa, reported a LIGA.net journalist.
At 22:46, explosions were heard again in the city.
