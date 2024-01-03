Ukraine calls urgent NATO talks in response to Russia's latest mass attacks
In response to the massive missile and drone attacks of the Russian Federation, the North Atlantic Alliance supported Ukraine's request to hold an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.
"It is an important signal of Euro-Atlantic unity against the background of the escalation of Russian terror," Kuleba noted.
In July 2023, the Ukraine-NATO Council met because of the situation in the Black Sea: then the Russian Federation withdrew from the grain agreement and massively attacked Ukrainian ports.
On December 29, 2023, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine – air defense shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. In total, 30 people were killed and 29 injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack.
On Tuesday morning, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the State Emergency Service, five people were killed and 127 injured as a result of the attack.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russian military launched 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down all Kinzhals, 59 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and three Kalibrs.