Ukraine calls urgent NATO talks in response to Russia's latest mass attacks

Among the topics will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said

Photo: depositphotos

In response to the massive missile and drone attacks of the Russian Federation, the North Atlantic Alliance supported Ukraine's request to hold an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

One of the key topics will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

"It is an important signal of Euro-Atlantic unity against the background of the escalation of Russian terror," Kuleba noted.

In July 2023, the Ukraine-NATO Council met because of the situation in the Black Sea: then the Russian Federation withdrew from the grain agreement and massively attacked Ukrainian ports.

On December 29, 2023, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine – air defense shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. In total, 30 people were killed and 29 injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack.

On Tuesday morning, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the State Emergency Service, five people were killed and 127 injured as a result of the attack.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russian military launched 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down all Kinzhals, 59 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and three Kalibrs.