Explosions heard in Poltava – Air Forces warn of Russian missiles heading to Kremenchuk

Air raid alerts announced in several regions

Poltava (Photo: skybooking.ua)

Explosions were heard in Poltava, as reported by Suspilne.

19:59. The Air Forces warned of the threat of ballistic weaponry used by the Russian occupiers. An air raid alert was announced in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts.

20:00. A message "Kremenchuk – to shelters!" was posted by Air Forces

20:01. Suspilne reported sounds of explosions in the city.

20:03. The military reported repeated launches of Russian missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk.

20:35. The Air Forces announced the end of the ballistic threat.

20:38. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Pylyp Pronin, preliminarily reported that there were no hits recorded in the Poltava Oblast.

Read also: Politico: New high-precision, long-range GLSDB bombs may arrive in Ukraine tomorrow