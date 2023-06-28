Lithuania pledges to send Ukraine armoured vehicles, ammo

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with M113 armoured personnel carriers with ammunition as part of ongoing military assistance to help fend off Russian aggression, its defence minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Mr Anušauskas said Lithuania’s planned military assistance package for Ukraine includes two NASAMS launchers and 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers, bringing the total number of the donated vehicles to 72.

Thousands of units of anti-tank ammunition for grenade launchers will also be transferred in the near future, Mr Anušauskas added.

Lithuania’s defence chief also clarified that the cost of the two NASAMS launchers to be transferred to Ukraine is about EUR 9.8 million.

The country’s president, Gitanas Nausėda, who had announced the transfer of NASAMS launchers before, is currently visiting Kyiv.

