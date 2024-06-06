Drones attack Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, fire breaks out – video

As of this morning, the fire has been extinguished, said the governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev

Novoshakhty Refinery (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

A fire broke out overnight at the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant after a drone strike in Russia's Rostov Oblast, reported regional governor Vasily Golubev.

The fire allegedly spread over an area of 50 square meters. About 120 people and 15 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Local authorities noted that there were allegedly no casualties as a result of the incident. By 4:00 a.m. local time, the fire was extinguished, Golubev said.

Meanwhile, residents of the Russian region are posting videos of the fire at the plant on social media.

Warning, the video contains profanity.

REFERENCE Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant is an oil refining enterprise in Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation. It is the only oil refinery operating in the region. The plant specializes in the production of fuel oil, furnace, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline. The enterprise was commissioned in 2009. Project capacity - processing up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year.

On March 13, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence drones attacked the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery located in Rostov Oblast of Russia.

In the early hours of May 15, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Proletarsky district of Rostov Oblast.