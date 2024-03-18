Romania to host largest NATO base in Europe for 10,000 troops and their families

The preliminary cost of the construction is estimated at 2.5 billion euros

Training of the US Army at an air base in Romania (Photo: EPA/Robert Ghement)

The construction of the largest NATO base in Europe has commenced in Romania, with the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 soldiers and their families, according to Euronews.

The military facility will have an area of 2,800 hectares and a total perimeter of 30 km. Up to 10,000 NATO troops and members of their families will be able to permanently live at the base.

The preliminary cost of building the base is estimated at 2.5 billion euros.

The base in Constanța County will be equipped with airstrips, aircraft hangars, facilities for the storage and placement of weapons, fuel and lubricants, simulators, schools, kindergartens, shops and a hospital.

Infographic: Euronews

