U.S. expects Israel's response to Iranian strikes to be "limited" – NBC News

Late in the evening of April 13, 2024, Iran launched drones from its territory toward Israel

Iron dome. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

U.S. officials believe that Israel's response to the massive strike by Iranian forces will be "limited in scope" and may include strikes outside Iran, NBC News reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

The publication's interlocutors said that prior to the Iranian attack, possible Israeli responses ranged from no military action to strikes on Iranian territory.

They clarified that since the Iranian attack did not result in Israeli casualties or significant damage, Israel could respond with one of its less aggressive options – strikes outside of Iran.

Three U.S. officials also said such options could include strikes on Syrian territory, but not on senior Iranian generals, but on cargo or storage facilities containing advanced missile parts, weapons, or components being sent from Iran to Hezbollah.

The interlocutors of the publication noted that the U.S. will not participate in the response to Iran, adding that they expect the Israeli authorities to share their plans in advance.

