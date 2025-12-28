Syzran residents complain of problems with electricity and heat after drone attack. Fire near oil refinery

The explosions in Syzran were recorded in the area of the oil refinery - a dozen fire trucks and ambulances allegedly went there

Drone attack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Russian city of Syzran, in the Samara region, complained of a drone attack on the night of December 28. The city was partially blacked out after an alleged hit on a substation.

Officially, the authorities did not comment on the nighttime attack on the city and the region. However, local residents have been posting videos showing explosions and flashes near two substations and an oil refinery.

After the explosions, part of Syzran was cut off from electricity, and the city experienced problems with heat supply. Up to 10 fire trucks and several ambulances were allegedly sent to the refinery area.

At the same time, at Kurumoch airport, located in the Samara region, the Kovor plan was introduced around 00:13. The airport temporarily stopped receiving and departing flights. The restrictions were lifted around 03:30.