Syzran residents complain of problems with electricity and heat after drone attack. Fire near oil refinery
The Russian city of Syzran, in the Samara region, complained of a drone attack on the night of December 28. The city was partially blacked out after an alleged hit on a substation.
Officially, the authorities did not comment on the nighttime attack on the city and the region. However, local residents have been posting videos showing explosions and flashes near two substations and an oil refinery.
After the explosions, part of Syzran was cut off from electricity, and the city experienced problems with heat supply. Up to 10 fire trucks and several ambulances were allegedly sent to the refinery area.
At the same time, at Kurumoch airport, located in the Samara region, the Kovor plan was introduced around 00:13. The airport temporarily stopped receiving and departing flights. The restrictions were lifted around 03:30.
- december 25, Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missiles struck Novoshakhtinsky refinery near Rostov, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
- On the same day, the interlocutor LIGA.net said that in the Russian Federation a seaport was hit and one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes.
Comments (0)