Ukraine sets up command centres in case of terrorist attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP

Incident command centres have been established in Ukraine in case Russia commits a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Friday.

Speaking on national television, Mr Klymenko said the incident command centres gather power engineers, representatives of the state emergency service, police, and doctors.

"The radioactive background that may be present in the air after any events [at the Zaporizhzhia NPP] will last for about one day. We will reduce the radioactive background by 80 percent within a day," he added.

The official assured the authorities would give all instructions and rules of conduct in case of an incident.

"All citizens who want to leave the area will be provided with appropriate transport," the minister said, adding that he was referring to the 200-kilometre zone around the plant, where about 500,000 citizens live.

In the coming days, Mr Klymenko said, the relevant exercises will be held with road closures and the deployment of sanitary checkpoints.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday Russia was considering a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant involving a release of radiation.

The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded last February.

