A project was launched in Ukraine to create a personnel reserve for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. Today, the Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting on this matter, and the story about it was shown on national television.

As noted, after the victory over Russia, the territories that were under occupation for nine years will have a shortage of personnel.

Therefore, specialists of various professions are currently being recruited into the personnel reserve: teachers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, personnel inspectors, IT specialists, and others.

In total, there are about 20 areas of work to choose from.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, the personnel reserve, from which specialists will go to work in the de-occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, must be prepared accordingly.

As noted, Ukrainian universities have already presented relevant master's programs.

During the week of work, more than 300 applicants submitted documents to the register of personnel reservists, and 80% of them want to work in Crimea.

On May 1, 2023, the state announced it would finance a change of profession for 10,000 IDPs.

On May 18, Ukrainian officials said that after the de-occupation of Crimea, more than 200,000 people may be held criminally liable for collaboration on the peninsula.

