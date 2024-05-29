Zelenskyy's office: At least 60 Western planes needed to cover frontline

Ukrainian pilots are in the final stage of training on Western aircraft

F-16 (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Ukraine needs at least 60 Western aircraft to cover the frontline, with an optimal requirement of 100-120 such jets, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, in an interview with Bloomberg.

He said that aviation is crucial and that Kyiv needs at least 60 Western fighter jets to cover the front line, which has been extended by 70 kilometers to 1200 kilometers following the Russian invasion in Kharkiv Oblast.

Podolyak said that 100-120 Western aircraft would be the "optimal" number for Ukraine, given the length of the frontline and the intensity of the fighting.

The aide also noted that Ukrainian pilots are in the final stages of training on Western aircraft.

