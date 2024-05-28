Sweden halts Gripen plans for Ukraine due to F-16 focus

Swedish Air Force Gripen fighter (Photo: EPA)

Sweden is pausing its plans to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to prioritize the deployment of American F-16s, according to Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson, as reported by Reuters.

"We have been urged by the other countries in the coalition to wait with the Gripen system," Jonson said, referring to countries that plan to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made F-16 jets.

He explained that the suspension is due to the current focus on transferring F-16 aircraft.

Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, told LIGA.net that the department is not commenting on this statement at the moment.

In March, Jonson stated that Sweden and Ukraine were still discussing the possible supply of Gripen fighters to Ukraine's defense forces.

REFERENCE. The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish multirole fighter of the fourth generation, developed in the late 1980s and introduced into service in 1996. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 16.5 tons and 10 weapon stations. With increased fuel capacity, its combat radius extends to 1,300 km.



The Gripen is renowned as the most economical 4+ generation fighter jet. The price of one aircraft ranges from $30 to $60 million, depending on the configuration and delivery terms. The Ukrainian Air Force considers the Gripen as one of the aircraft types, alongside American F-16s, that could enhance its aviation capabilities even in small numbers.

