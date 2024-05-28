Belgium to transfer 30 F-16 fighters to Ukraine by 2028. First ones expected this year

The Ministry of Defense of Belgium will also transfer ammunition from its stocks to equip the F-16s for Ukraine

F-16 (Photo: EPA)

Belgium will transfer 30 of its F-16 fighters to Ukraine by 2028, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, said Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, in a comment to RTL.

The diplomat noted that the first fighters should be delivered to Ukraine "by the end of the year." According to her, this commitment will be formalized in the agreement on security guarantees, which Ukraine and Belgium will sign today.

The Ministry of Defense of Belgium will also transfer ammunition from its stocks to equip the F-16 fighters for Ukraine.

This support of Kyiv is necessary in order to stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who, according to Lahbib, is determined to move the borders of European countries. Helping Ukraine thus ensures the safety of Belgium.

On March 18, Romania agreed to train 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at the training center at the Feteşti Air Base.

On March 29, the Belgian government approved the allocation of about 100 million euros to Ukraine within the framework of the "aviation coalition": the funds will go to the maintenance of F-16 fighters.

On May 6, the defense minister of the Netherlands announced that the country plans to start sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall, following Denmark, which will deliver them in the summer.

On May 7, Air Force spokesman Illya Yevlash said that Ukrainian pilots, together with engineers, continue training on F-16 fighters on a permanent basis.