'Two possible paths'. Zelenskyy announces historic turn in Russia's war against Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine is now "at a historic turning point: either Russia will break freedom" and expand the zone of geopolitical instability, or it will lose in this confrontation, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address to the leaders of the countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

"All of us are now at a historical turning point. There are only two options: either terrorist Russia will succeed in breaking freedom, and then the zone of geopolitical instability that exists in the east of Europe will spread throughout our continent. Or thanks to many levels and formats of cooperation, including regional ones, thanks to our common defense of freedom, Russia will lose in this confrontation," he stated.

Zelenskyy emphasized that if Russia loses, then as a result, a historic chance for geopolitical stability will be realized "along the entire line — from Scandinavia through Minsk and Kyiv to the South Caucasus."

The Ukrainian president noted that the Kremlin "must start getting used to its losses."

"And, in particular, the loss of the second winter, the loss of its energy terror will definitely give strength to all of us. And it will be easier to lead Russia with losses in the future," Zelenskyy concluded.

On September 23, 2023, Zelenskyy said that it is impossible to "maintain neutrality" in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On October 11, the head of state said that Vladimir Putin "cannot cut it" in a new arms race against Western countries and cannot seize Ukraine.

On October 12, Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation was on the path to defeat in the war against Ukraine, but "is not ready to get out yet."

