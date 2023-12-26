After a false "capture" claim, the Russians are still bombing Maryinka today – Ukrainian forces

Artillery fire by the Russian occupiers. Photo by EPA

Over the past day, the Russians continued to shell Maryinka, the alleged complete capture of which was reported yesterday by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, in a television broadcast.

"Maryinka is still being shelled by the enemy with artillery. Our forces are still located to the north of Maryinka. Combat operations are ongoing," he said.

Shtupun stated that in the direction of Maryinka, the Russians continue to fire on Novomykhailivka, Pobeda and attack in the area of these settlements.

Directly near Maryinka, according to him, no direct clashes have been recorded, but artillery preparation continues – the Russians are shelling the city itself and the nearby Heorhiivka.

DeepState map

On December 25, Shoigu reported to Putin on the alleged complete capture of Maryinka. Shtupun refuted this – stressing that Ukrainian forces are still within the administrative boundaries of the city.

On December 26, Zaluzhnyi reported that the Defense Forces continue to hold positions to the north of Maryinka, but "this city no longer exists." He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have prepared a defensive line beyond this settlement.

See also: UK Defense Minister: Where's the "stalemate"? Russia lost 20% of its Black Sea Fleet in four months