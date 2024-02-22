UK to provide Ukraine with 200 Brimstone missiles and train 10,000 military personnel — Shapps

The UK's Defense Secretary emphasized the significant impact these missiles have already had on the battlefield

Grant Shapps (Photo: EPA/ Andy Rain)

The United Kingdom will send an additional 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and will also train another 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel, as announced by UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps during a session of the House of Commons.

"Today I can announce a new package of 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles as part of further strengthening Ukraine's defense," he stated.

Shapps said that these missiles have already had a significant impact on the battlefield, "in one instance forcing Russian troops to abandon and retreat after an attempt to cross a river."

He also stated that the UK will continue to train Ukrainian troops along with other allies.

Shapps said that the UK always looks for the best way to train people. He expressed hope that this would continue and added that three countries: France, Estonia, and Latvia have also joined the training efforts.

"Together we will train another 10,000 military personnel in the first half of 2024," he said, adding that the UK "always wants to ensure that it provides exactly the training that is needed."

Brimstone (Photo: EPA)

