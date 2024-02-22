Bundestag votes to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles after rejecting opposition's proposal

Yehor Cherniev (Photo: Facebook)

The Bundestag had voted in favor of recommending providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles for "precision strikes deep in Russian territory," as reported by Yegor Cherniev, a member of the Servant of the People party and head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

He said this document was submitted by the parliamentary coalition. Earlier today, there was a vote on an opposition bill to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles, which failed. 182 deputies voted in favor, 480 against, and five abstained.

"This is a coalition document, unlike the opposition one, which was rejected a bit earlier today. The decision is now with Scholz. We're gradually increasing the pressure to achieve a result," Cherniev wrote on Facebook.

