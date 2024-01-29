Hungarian opposition calls for special parliamentary session on Sweden's NATO bid – Reuters

Viktor Orban (Photo: ERA)

On January 29, Hungarian opposition parties proposed convening an extraordinary parliamentary session on February 5 to ratify Sweden's application for NATO membership, as reported by Reuters.

Opposition MP Zita Gurmai, discussing whether deputies from the ruling Fidesz party and the Christian Democrats would vote for the proposal, stated that their proposal for ratification had been sent to the parliament speaker.

"Now the question is whether 135 people will have the courage to show up," she said.

