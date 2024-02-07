Rada dismisses Veterans Affairs Minister Laputina who was often criticized for her work
The Ukrainian parliament has supported the resignation of the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Yulia Laputina, with 302 votes in favor, Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.
The relevant Committee on Social Policy noted the unsatisfactory work of the Ministry.
"All the speakers, both from the government and from the opposition, disparaged the minister's speeches. She herself, already an ex-minister, did not even come to report [on. her work]," he wrote.
In early December 2023, the Rada committee on social policy and veterans' rights protection heard Laputina's first report in several years of her tenure.
After the report, members of the public council under the ministry expressed dissatisfaction with the minister's work. In particular, they criticized it for poor communication with veterans, the delay in the creation of a national military memorial cemetery, and the experimental program "Veteran's Assistant" is not considered useful.
On February 5, the Verkhovna Rada received Laputina's resignation letter. Then the Speaker of the Parliament Stefanchuk said that the statement will be considered at the next plenary session.